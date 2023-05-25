Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 628,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,650 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.34% of Moody’s worth $175,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 212,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,865,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth approximately $1,078,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 30,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,457,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,400 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.62, for a total value of $2,542,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,597.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $309.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $335.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 59.87% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

