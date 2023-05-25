Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,346,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $143,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,426,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,060,399,000 after buying an additional 2,576,034 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,846,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,323,000 after buying an additional 1,978,928 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after buying an additional 1,159,331 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4,602.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 996,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,024,000 after buying an additional 975,151 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG stock opened at $60.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.95. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.50 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Eric Carr sold 7,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $409,461.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,557.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is an energy company, which engages in the business of regulated electric and gas utility, and nuclear generation. Its products and services include energy, capacity, ancillary services, and emissions allowances and congestion credits. The firm operates through the Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G) and PSEG Power segments.

