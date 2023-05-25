Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 255,844 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,554,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,844 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Planet Fitness worth $122,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Planet Fitness by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 891,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,227,000 after purchasing an additional 394,753 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 120,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Planet Fitness by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,880,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,208,000 after purchasing an additional 720,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $66.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day moving average of $77.28. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The company had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

