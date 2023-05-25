Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 262,173 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,407,641 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 262,173 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $166,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,272,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after buying an additional 225,143 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.1% during the third quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,259,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,596,000 after purchasing an additional 261,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BNS opened at $48.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $45.26 and a 12-month high of $68.59. The company has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.15). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.774 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Barclays cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.15.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.