Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 375,375 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,561,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 375,375 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Integer worth $175,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Integer by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Integer by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 597,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,895,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Integer by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Integer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,141,438 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,051,000 after buying an additional 237,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Integer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $80.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $86.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.11. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $378.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ITGR has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

About Integer

(Get Rating)

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.