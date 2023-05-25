Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,138 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,138 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $146,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 285.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total transaction of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,841.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.33, for a total transaction of $192,280.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,081 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,841.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $688.24, for a total value of $1,967,678.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,379,347.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $675.18 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $762.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $709.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $695.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.11.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

See Also

