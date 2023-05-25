Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 640,639 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 640,639 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 3.11% of Ashland worth $181,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Ashland in the fourth quarter worth $2,170,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashland in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ashland by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashland in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Ashland by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASH stock opened at $87.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.64 and a 1-year high of $114.36.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Ashland’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ashland’s payout ratio is 32.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ashland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ashland from $135.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.25.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

