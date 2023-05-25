Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,167,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 926,609 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.52% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $132,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 508.7% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 105,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 88,282 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares during the last quarter. WS Portfolio Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,868,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,708,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $99.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.68 and its 200 day moving average is $105.66. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.42.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Further Reading

