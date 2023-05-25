fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Trading 5.9% Higher

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.98. 2,734,297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 13,557,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

fuboTV Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $493.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at fuboTV

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $319.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.37 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 94.34% and a negative net margin of 46.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other fuboTV news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 78,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total transaction of $87,206.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,360,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,396.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of fuboTV

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in fuboTV by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,360,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,082,000 after purchasing an additional 262,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,454,000 after acquiring an additional 454,483 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,775 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter worth $27,764,000. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a sports-first, live TV streaming company. The firm focuses on offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, fuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on Smart TVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers.

