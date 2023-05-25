FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Perpetua Resources Corp. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perpetua Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.50). The consensus estimate for Perpetua Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PPTA opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09).

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sun Valley Gold LLC boosted its stake in Perpetua Resources by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Sun Valley Gold LLC now owns 5,793,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,895 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Perpetua Resources by 71.3% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,464,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 609,490 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

