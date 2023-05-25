FY2023 EPS Estimates for Definity Financial Co. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:DFY)

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for Definity Financial in a research report issued on Monday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DFY. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Definity Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.91.

Shares of DFY opened at C$36.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. Definity Financial has a twelve month low of C$32.29 and a twelve month high of C$40.95. The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$37.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Definity Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

