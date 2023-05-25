Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, May 26th.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
