Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, May 26th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter.

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

