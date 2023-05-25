Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMDGet Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Friday, May 26th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $14.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLMD. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.