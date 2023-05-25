Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
GLMD stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.12.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Galmed Pharmaceuticals
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.
