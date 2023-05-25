Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

GLMD stock opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $14.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Galmed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.