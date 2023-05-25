GameStop (NYSE:GME) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of GME stock opened at $23.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $47.99.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GameStop will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 5,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $845,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in GameStop by 24.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in GameStop during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in GameStop by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

