Gary Merrill Sells 2,566 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CFO Gary Merrill sold 2,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $172,358.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,849.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gary Merrill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, Gary Merrill sold 2,235 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $143,665.80.

On Monday, March 6th, Gary Merrill sold 4,492 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total value of $264,668.64.

Shares of CVLT opened at $67.18 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,271,000 after purchasing an additional 228,207 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 1,588,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,135,000 after purchasing an additional 42,554 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 32,986 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 21,792 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

