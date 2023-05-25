Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Genocea Biosciences Price Performance
Genocea Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About Genocea Biosciences
Further Reading
