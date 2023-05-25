Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,897,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 226,356 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $134,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of G. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Genpact during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 148.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Genpact Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,351,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $946,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,351,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $2,296,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,997,028.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,511,225 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $35.75 and a 12-month high of $48.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

