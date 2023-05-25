Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $24,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 13,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 0.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 8,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $158.32 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $165.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.53.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

