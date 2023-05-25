Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives $270.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNGBY. Pareto Securities cut Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. DNB Markets raised Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Handelsbanken downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Getinge AB (publ) Price Performance
GNGBY stock opened at $23.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.25. Getinge AB has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $29.61.
Getinge AB (publ) Cuts Dividend
About Getinge AB (publ)
Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Getinge AB (publ) (GNGBY)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.