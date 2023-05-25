Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 4,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 21,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.
Global Blue Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.51 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Blue Group
Global Blue Group Company Profile
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Blue Group (GB)
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
- Upbeat Analysts Project Promising Prospects For Iridium Stock
- 2 Energy Mid-Caps Expected To Post Monster Earnings Growth
- Meet the Nasdaq’s 3 Biggest Dividend Payers
- Analog Devices Signals A Top For Semiconductor Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blue Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blue Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.