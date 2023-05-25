Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.89 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 4,223 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 21,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.51 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in Global Blue Group during the first quarter valued at $462,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Global Blue Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the first quarter worth $1,298,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

