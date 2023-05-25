Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Raised to $40.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GLBE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.
Global-e Online Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of GLBE opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global-e Online has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $37.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global-e Online
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLBE. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
