Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Stake Reduced by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,553 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 3.34% of Global X Social Media Index ETF worth $4,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOCL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 74,154 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2,903.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 160,055 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Social Media Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,829,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SOCL stock opened at $35.27 on Thursday. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.94.

About Global X Social Media Index ETF

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

