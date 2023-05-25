Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 95,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 506,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,519,000 after buying an additional 17,307 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $107.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.60. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.37 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $962,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

