Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Major Shareholder Acquires $487,982.00 in Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem bought 243,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $487,982.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,943,178 shares in the company, valued at $7,886,356. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 16th, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 23,630 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.37 per share, with a total value of $56,003.10.

On Thursday, March 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 28,613 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $66,096.03.

On Friday, February 24th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 13,276 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $28,410.64.

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 15,062 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $32,383.30.

Great Elm Group stock opened at $2.15 on Thursday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 22.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Elm Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Great Elm Group during the first quarter valued at $2,465,000. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Great Elm Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,480,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 286,270 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in Great Elm Group by 172.9% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 91,649 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. It operates through Durable Medical Equipment and Investment Management segments. The Durable Medical Equipment segment includes selling, replacement parts, and supplies to customers.

