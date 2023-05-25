Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Green Plains Partners from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

Green Plains Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $296.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.77. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08.

Green Plains Partners Announces Dividend

Green Plains Partners ( NASDAQ:GPP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter. Green Plains Partners had a return on equity of 3,308.95% and a net margin of 49.38%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.06%.

Insider Transactions at Green Plains Partners

In related news, Director Jerry L. Peters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $65,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Plains Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Green Plains Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains Partners LP engages in the provision of ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded on March 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.