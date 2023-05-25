HC Wainwright Boosts Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $85.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BPMC. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.37. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by $0.51. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The business had revenue of $63.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $303,381.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kate Haviland sold 6,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $303,381.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,740,537.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christina Rossi sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $139,704.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,021.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,696 shares of company stock worth $1,265,091. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,813,000 after purchasing an additional 103,541 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 323,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 109,832 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 48,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company, which engages in the invention of medicines for people with cancer and blood disorders. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

