HC Wainwright Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)

IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IceCure Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.08). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IceCure Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for IceCure Medical’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 534.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

IceCure Medical Trading Down 1.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IceCure Medical

ICCM opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. IceCure Medical has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in IceCure Medical by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IceCure Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

Featured Articles

