HC Wainwright Weighs in on Mustang Bio, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.71) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.14). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mustang Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($7.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.98) EPS.
Mustang Bio Stock Performance
Mustang Bio stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mustang Bio
Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the translation of medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline includes CAR T therapies for hematologic malignancies, CAR T therapies for solid tumors, and gene therapies for rare genetic disorders.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mustang Bio (MBIO)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.