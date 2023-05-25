HC Wainwright Weighs in on Mustang Bio, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Mustang Bio in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.71) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($2.14). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mustang Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($7.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.98) EPS.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Mustang Bio has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.65.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,449,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,470 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 3,861.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 626,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 482,361 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the translation of medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline includes CAR T therapies for hematologic malignancies, CAR T therapies for solid tumors, and gene therapies for rare genetic disorders.

