Head-To-Head Analysis: Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP)

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) and OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Castor Maritime and OceanPal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A OceanPal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OceanPal has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Castor Maritime and OceanPal’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castor Maritime $262.10 million 0.20 $118.56 million $1.25 0.44 OceanPal $19.08 million 0.28 -$330,000.00 ($0.69) -0.31

Castor Maritime has higher revenue and earnings than OceanPal. OceanPal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Castor Maritime, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Castor Maritime and OceanPal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castor Maritime 45.24% 28.08% 20.09% OceanPal -1.71% -0.47% -0.45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Castor Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of OceanPal shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Castor Maritime beats OceanPal on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Castor Maritime

(Get Rating)

Castor Maritime Inc. provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 29 vessels primarily consisting of two Handysize tanker vessels, seven Aframax/LR2 tanker vessels, and 14 dry bulk vessels. Castor Maritime Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

About OceanPal

(Get Rating)

OceanPal Inc. focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of October 31, 2022, its fleet consisted of four dry bulk carriers, which include two Panamaxes and two Capesize vessels with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 496,374 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.