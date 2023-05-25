Head-To-Head Review: Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) & Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST)

Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Rating) and Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amesite and Red Violet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amesite $700,000.00 17.53 -$9.06 million N/A N/A Red Violet $53.32 million 5.21 $620,000.00 $0.08 249.50

Red Violet has higher revenue and earnings than Amesite.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

4.5% of Amesite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Red Violet shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.3% of Amesite shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Red Violet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Amesite and Red Violet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amesite -608.33% -67.66% -63.16% Red Violet 2.22% 1.71% 1.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amesite and Red Violet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amesite 0 0 0 0 N/A Red Violet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Amesite has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Violet has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Red Violet beats Amesite on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amesite

Amesite Inc., an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, and non-profit organizations. Amesite Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc. engages in the provision of software and proprietary technology services. It specializes in data analysis, which provides cloud-based, mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in a variety of industries. Its brands include IDI and Forewarn. The company was founded in August 2017 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

