Head to Head Review: Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) & SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS)

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for SHF and Yiren Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

SHF presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 289.61%. Given SHF’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SHF is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SHF has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

82.0% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of SHF shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SHF and Yiren Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF N/A 6.94% 1.88% Yiren Digital N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SHF and Yiren Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF $9.48 million 1.67 -$35.13 million N/A N/A Yiren Digital $3.43 billion 0.05 $173.24 million N/A N/A

Yiren Digital has higher revenue and earnings than SHF.

Summary

SHF beats Yiren Digital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd. engages in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions. The Yiren Credit segment has the capability to provide individual borrowers and small business owners with a full spectrum of online & offline, multi-channel loan products funded by investors. The company was founded by Ning Tang in March 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

