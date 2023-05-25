HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Shares Down 4.2%

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $169.69 and last traded at $171.50. Approximately 127,640 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 319,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HEICO from $169.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

HEICO Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 20,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.79, for a total transaction of $3,335,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,057,592.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $33,402.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at $20,709.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,850 shares of company stock worth $3,452,393 in the last ninety days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 3,192.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in HEICO by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,584 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $35,606,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in HEICO by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

