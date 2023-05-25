Heritage Trust Co Acquires 72 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.0% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,250,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $156.66 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $183.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.88 and a 200 day moving average of $165.94. The company has a market cap of $407.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.