Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Director Purchases $99,892.35 in Stock

Posted by on May 25th, 2023

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLTGet Rating) Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.64. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,564,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,961,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,956,000 after purchasing an additional 481,615 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 13.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.