Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Director Purchases $99,892.35 in Stock

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.64. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $152.89.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 16.0% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,564,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 10.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,961,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,956,000 after purchasing an additional 481,615 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 13.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Stories

