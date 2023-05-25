HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Major Shareholder Sells $894,115.89 in Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 87,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $894,115.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,584,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,134,426.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rjc Gis Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 41,112 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $425,098.08.

On Monday, May 22nd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 104,654 shares of HireRight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $1,083,168.90.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 60,000 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $601,800.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 24,608 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $251,001.60.

On Monday, April 17th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 86,862 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $893,809.98.

On Friday, April 14th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 42,669 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $432,663.66.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 23,194 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $238,666.26.

On Monday, April 10th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 122,607 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $1,273,886.73.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 20,200 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $211,090.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 144,946 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $1,517,584.62.

HireRight Trading Down 1.3 %

HRT stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.66.

Institutional Trading of HireRight

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $175.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.03 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of HireRight by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in HireRight by 56.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 48,355 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC lifted its stake in HireRight by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 18,463,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,976,000 after purchasing an additional 62,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of HireRight from $15.60 to $13.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of HireRight in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.98.

HireRight Company Profile

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Further Reading

