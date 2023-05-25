HRT Financial LP Boosts Stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

HRT Financial LP raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,355 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.21% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 98.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

FAS opened at $54.55 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $92.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.16.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

