HRT Financial LP Cuts Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

HRT Financial LP lowered its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.10% of FirstCash worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in FirstCash by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other FirstCash news, SVP Raul Ramos sold 30,050 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total value of $3,091,243.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,288. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 7,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Raul Ramos sold 30,050 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total value of $3,091,243.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,253. Corporate insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $97.35 on Thursday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.43 and a 52-week high of $105.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.50.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $762.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.72%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

