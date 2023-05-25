HRT Financial LP Grows Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 386.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,701 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 88.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $56.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 29.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on PNR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.14.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.