HRT Financial LP Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 286.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,447 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.22% of Cannae worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cannae by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,140,000 after purchasing an additional 51,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,903,000 after buying an additional 84,346 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,903,000 after buying an additional 117,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after buying an additional 90,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,315,000 after buying an additional 43,728 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cannae from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

CNNE opened at $19.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.26. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.65. Cannae had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.01 per share, with a total value of $900,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,280.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

