HRT Financial LP Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating) by 73.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,419 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.24% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $3,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1,133.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 440,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 405,156 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,111,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter worth about $5,551,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,057,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,182,000 after purchasing an additional 214,976 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 246.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 228,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 162,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $25.43 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

