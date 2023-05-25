HRT Financial LP Has $3.61 Million Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP owned 0.11% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $3,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,260,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,610,000 after buying an additional 155,068 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.8% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,969,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,147,000 after purchasing an additional 715,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,382,000 after purchasing an additional 58,544 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,743 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SEAS opened at $55.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.98. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.19.

Insider Activity at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,199,016.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Byron Surrett sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $151,195.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,280.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $222,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,199,016.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,851,616. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SEAS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile



SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

