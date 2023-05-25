HRT Financial LP Has $3.74 Million Stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

HRT Financial LP trimmed its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,304 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXU opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.