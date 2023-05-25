HRT Financial LP Has $3.97 Million Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

HRT Financial LP lowered its stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 311,980 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 319,127 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PATH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,725 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 23,255 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UiPath by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,013 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of UiPath by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 75,784 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,082 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 23,211 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of UiPath by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 30,813 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get UiPath alerts:

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

Insider Activity at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $647,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,624,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,281,837.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,720. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.50 price target on shares of UiPath in a research report on Friday, March 17th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.