HRT Financial LP Increases Position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 1,342.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,702 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $3,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 195,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 1.3% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Coupang by 7.7% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 27,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $114,216.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $2,789,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 475,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $114,216.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coupang Price Performance

Coupang stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 131.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $21.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. Coupang’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

