HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 65,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BCO stock opened at $66.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.54 and a 200 day moving average of $62.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.35. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $70.05.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 60.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at $784,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BCO. StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

