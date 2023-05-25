HRT Financial LP Purchases 44,817 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 252.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,817 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3,602.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,061 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,440,000 after purchasing an additional 220,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 681,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,762,000 after purchasing an additional 139,655 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $46.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.21. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 5.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.07 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 184.32% and a net margin of 25.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HALO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,214,600 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

