HRT Financial LP Takes $4.15 Million Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 103,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 33.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bank OZK by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Bank OZK by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Bank OZK Stock Down 2.2 %

OZK stock opened at $35.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $49.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.02). Bank OZK had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.