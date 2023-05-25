HRT Financial LP Trims Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

HRT Financial LP reduced its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 64,419 shares during the quarter. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.52 and its 200-day moving average is $55.33. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of -0.04. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $997.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.93 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 58.83% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.21%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

In other news, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $72,240.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares in the company, valued at $252,269.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CALM shares. Stephens downgraded Cal-Maine Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

