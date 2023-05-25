HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $724.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.08) to GBX 630 ($7.84) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 775 ($9.64) to GBX 800 ($9.95) in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.19) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.08) to GBX 730 ($9.08) in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

HSBC Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $148.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC has a 12 month low of $24.77 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.32.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 32.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that HSBC will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 37.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in HSBC by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,561 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $65,592,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 7,993.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,988 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,738,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,765 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth $15,928,000. Institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Stories

