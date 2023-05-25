Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance

NYSE HBM opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $321.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBM. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,550,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 1,066.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,082,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561,117 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 517.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,543,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,160 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 17,105,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,000,946 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

